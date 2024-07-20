Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $23.58 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.58 or 0.00035485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.49 billion and approximately $131.09 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,463.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.01 or 0.00586853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00109374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.00 or 0.00245266 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00050120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00070877 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,994,073 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

