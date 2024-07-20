Ethena USDe (USDE) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethena USDe has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $3.40 billion and approximately $45.06 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,401,554,448 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,401,547,156.197582. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.9999243 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $97,933,438.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

