Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.425-1.445 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.220-7.470 EPS.

Equifax stock opened at $260.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.84. Equifax has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $281.24.

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $575,026.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

