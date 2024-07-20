enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.95. Approximately 39,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 106,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.
enVVeno Medical Stock Down 1.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.24.
enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.
enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
