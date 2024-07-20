enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.95. Approximately 39,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 106,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

enVVeno Medical Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Get enVVeno Medical alerts:

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enVVeno Medical

About enVVeno Medical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of enVVeno Medical by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in enVVeno Medical by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 619,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for enVVeno Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enVVeno Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.