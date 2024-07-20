Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 137,044 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $3,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,099,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,544. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $30.04.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

