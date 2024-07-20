ENI (ETR:ENI) Trading 0.9% Higher

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €14.17 ($15.41) and last traded at €14.14 ($15.37). Approximately 5,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.02 ($15.23).

ENI Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

