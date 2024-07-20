Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $16.31. Approximately 3,131,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 11,942,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ET

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $322,097,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,676 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,195 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.