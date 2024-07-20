Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.31 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $9.31 million and approximately $841,804.78 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00042808 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00015296 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009721 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,853,155 coins and its circulating supply is 78,853,157 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.