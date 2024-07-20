Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.31

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.31 and traded as high as C$8.03. Enerflex shares last traded at C$7.71, with a volume of 617,007 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.25.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EFX

Enerflex Stock Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$932.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.33). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of C$860.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$780.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.3211137 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.06%.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.