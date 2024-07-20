Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,464 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 54,186 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 744,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,895 shares during the period.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $13.55. 55,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,822. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.