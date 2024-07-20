Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,464 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 54,186 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 744,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,895 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $13.55. 55,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,822. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

