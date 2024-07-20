DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,524,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $61,638,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DT Midstream by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,407,000 after acquiring an additional 266,433 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 809,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,438,000 after acquiring an additional 99,755 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in DT Midstream by 551.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 47,202 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE DTM traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.74. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $74.30.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 71.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. US Capital Advisors downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,098. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

