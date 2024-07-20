Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,092.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.53.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.4 %

CHD traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.61. 1,190,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $110.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

