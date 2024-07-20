Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,535,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,721 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,816,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 136.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 417,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 240,860 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 471.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 252,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 208,565 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,106,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $38.38. 1,283,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,540. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

