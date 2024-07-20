Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,465,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,436,000 after purchasing an additional 752,851 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 62,781 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $71.63. 496,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,182. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.