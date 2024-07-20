Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 4.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ORIX by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ORIX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in ORIX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in ORIX by 573.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

ORIX Stock Performance

NYSE:IX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,956. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.90. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $119.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.57 and its 200-day moving average is $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.