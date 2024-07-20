Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes $796,000 Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 285,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at about $10,970,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 16.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 55,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,570 shares of company stock worth $1,393,941 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Piper Sandler Companies stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,507. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $263.19.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

