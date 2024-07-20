Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes $360,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,987,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

