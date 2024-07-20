Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 581 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $371.14. The stock had a trading volume of 679,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,061. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.04 and a 200-day moving average of $344.65. The company has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

