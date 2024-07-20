Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 486 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,177,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter valued at about $1,647,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Entegris by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after buying an additional 38,557 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Entegris by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,796 shares of company stock worth $9,870,921. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.32. 1,594,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,259. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $147.57. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.