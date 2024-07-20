Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 2,328 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Northern Trust stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.49. 1,461,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,955. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $92.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.