Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,794 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.75. The stock had a trading volume of 163,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,193. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.44. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $233.54 and a 12-month high of $322.19.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

