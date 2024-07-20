Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. City State Bank raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:PFG traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.71. 1,199,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,186. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.91. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

