Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,048 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,210 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 696,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,711,000 after buying an additional 96,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in General Mills by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 688,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,021 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Trading Down 1.7 %

GIS stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.38. 2,361,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,139. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $77.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.