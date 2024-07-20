Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,345 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 0.9% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 74,094 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $4,073,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 652,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,236,000 after purchasing an additional 272,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.76. 11,476,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,576,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on USB

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.