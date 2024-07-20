Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,716,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.6 %

MercadoLibre stock traded up $26.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,649.99. The stock had a trading volume of 174,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,092. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,141.04 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,660.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,614.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Dbs Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,922.08.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

