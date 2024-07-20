Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.27. 3,214,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

