Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 5,200 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.75. 268,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,437. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.25. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $82.40.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

