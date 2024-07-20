Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 490 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Amgen by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.63.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $331.29. 1,848,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,003. The stock has a market cap of $177.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.21 and a twelve month high of $338.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.81 and a 200 day moving average of $296.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

