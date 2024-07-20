Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 292 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $764,604,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,583 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,948 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,068,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,696,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,145,000 after purchasing an additional 604,407 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.68. 2,657,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.