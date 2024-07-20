Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $954,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,026,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,520,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,194,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,737,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock worth $408,654,376. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.60. 1,357,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,746. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.65 and a 52 week high of $246.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.78.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

