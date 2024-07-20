Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.57. 7,143,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,035,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.23. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

