Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 970,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,080,000 after acquiring an additional 481,626 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 306,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,784,000 after purchasing an additional 218,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,801,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,204,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,700,000 after buying an additional 151,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 798,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,930,000 after buying an additional 104,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.49. The company had a trading volume of 754,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,086. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.18 and a 200 day moving average of $159.36. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $125.68 and a 1 year high of $174.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

