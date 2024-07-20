Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $325,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBITFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monolith Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $24,416,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $18,948,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $18,649,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $17,928,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $14,183,000.

IBIT stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.40. 46,756,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,672,291. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.90. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

