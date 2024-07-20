Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $280,000 in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BG. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 4.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of Bunge Global stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,129. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

Insider Activity at Bunge Global

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of Bunge Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.