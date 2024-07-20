Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,901,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 1.4 %

TM traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $265.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.38. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $160.38 and a 52-week high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $2.08. The company had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 10.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.