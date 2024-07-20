Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 68,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10,480.2% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,428,000 after acquiring an additional 465,847 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,718,000 after acquiring an additional 32,703 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.59. 263,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $197.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

