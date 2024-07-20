Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $56,613,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,045,000 after buying an additional 20,629 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TJX traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.75. 5,722,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941,217. The stock has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

