Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $683,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE LMT traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $475.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $480.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

