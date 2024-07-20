Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $557,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,414,000 after buying an additional 2,852,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after buying an additional 750,511 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,458,000 after buying an additional 532,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,972,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 470,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,367. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

