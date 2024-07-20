Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $517,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.7% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

EPD stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,099,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Products Partners

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.