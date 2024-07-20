Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Zega Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Garmin by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Garmin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan Corp boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 9,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRMN

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.07. 666,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,679. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $175.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.