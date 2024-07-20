Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $329,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.31. 6,016,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,274,135. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.