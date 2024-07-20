Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 72.4% in the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 54,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,718 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 291.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 325,733 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 242,450 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 327.9% in the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 57,968 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 17,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 293,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,260,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,588,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $190.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.