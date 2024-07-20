Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Peavine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,142,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280,653 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,164 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,757,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,763 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
BATS GOVT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.75. 2,498,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.59.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.