Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Peavine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,142,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280,653 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,164 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,757,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,763 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GOVT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.75. 2,498,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.59.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0606 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

