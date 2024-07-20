Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,855 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned about 0.16% of Neuronetics worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Neuronetics

In other Neuronetics news, Director Robert Cascella acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 244,098 shares in the company, valued at $500,400.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

STIM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. 106,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,896. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $5.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

