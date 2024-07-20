Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1,169.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $88,000.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IDEV traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.94. The stock had a trading volume of 350,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,742. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.65.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

