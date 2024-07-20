Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,549 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 148,302 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 255,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,202 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $601,375 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 6.8 %

SBUX stock traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.27. 32,965,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,732,179. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.89. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

