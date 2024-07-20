Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Newmont by 1,310.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.00. 6,268,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

