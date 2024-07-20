Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.3% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $206,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,118,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,601,000 after purchasing an additional 51,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 528,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after buying an additional 157,741 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,631,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,770. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

