Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Lennar by 331.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Lennar by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,592,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,885. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $177.79.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Wedbush raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.88.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

